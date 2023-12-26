Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 6,735 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.81% of ONE Gas worth $68,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

