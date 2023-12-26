Shearwater Capital LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Shearwater Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

