LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 3,570 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

