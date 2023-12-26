Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,420 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

