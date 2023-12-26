iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,165,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,132,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 708,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

