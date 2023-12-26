First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 803,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 510,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

