Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $919,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 125,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 94,872 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.