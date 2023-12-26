Wagner Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 901.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

