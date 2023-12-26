Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,233 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the period. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.55% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of FID opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.