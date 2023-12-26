Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 1.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after buying an additional 262,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,814 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

