Avity Investment Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,226 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

