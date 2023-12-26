Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,173 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

