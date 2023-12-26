Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 200,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 439.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $30.73.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

