PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140,001 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

