Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

