Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 6,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

