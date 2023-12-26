Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 6,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.48.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.