Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 16th

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

IAE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. 5,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

