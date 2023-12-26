Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 11th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

CHI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,992. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

