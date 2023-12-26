Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 11th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
CHI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,992. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
