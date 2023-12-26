Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRETF stock remained flat at $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

