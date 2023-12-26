Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
