Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHW remained flat at $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,664. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

