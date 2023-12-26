Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of MFCSF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 21,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

