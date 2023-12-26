Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

CHY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 13,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,905. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 59.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

