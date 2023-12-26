Veralto Co. Declares — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Veralto Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,704. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

