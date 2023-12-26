ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2714 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

