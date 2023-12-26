Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,654 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,175,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,567.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,324,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

