Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE STZ opened at $237.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

