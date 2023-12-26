Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

