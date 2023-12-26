Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 12,492 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

