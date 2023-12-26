Private Trust Co. NA Buys 621 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,333 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

