LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Stryker worth $95,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

SYK stock opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.27 and its 200 day moving average is $284.78. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $239.62 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.