Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,038 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,884,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

