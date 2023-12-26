Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.