GEM Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 205,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 186,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,236,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,409,000 after purchasing an additional 288,749 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

