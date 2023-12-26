Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

