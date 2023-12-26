Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Increased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

