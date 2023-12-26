Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

NUE stock opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 416,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,970,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 295.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.2% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

