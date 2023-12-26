Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS UAPR opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

