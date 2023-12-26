KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,965 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:APRJ opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

