LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,190 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $25,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

NDAQ opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

