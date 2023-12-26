Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,560 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises about 1.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.61% of Universal Display worth $45,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,358,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,127,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.94.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.