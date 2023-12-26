PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises about 2.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $55,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

