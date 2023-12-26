LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 3.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.25% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $90,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $554.04 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $568.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

