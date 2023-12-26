Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 31,353 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.18% of GXO Logistics worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $41,706,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after acquiring an additional 882,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GXO opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

