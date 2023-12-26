Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 59,491 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,491 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.43. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $80,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,438.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,943 shares of company stock worth $28,486,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.