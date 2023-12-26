Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 32,865 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,919 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 32,865 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Coinbase Global worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COIN opened at $174.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 564,364 shares of company stock worth $74,261,532. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

