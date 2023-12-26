Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 164,760 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

