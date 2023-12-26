Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

