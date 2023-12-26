Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $53.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

