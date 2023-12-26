First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Position Decreased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,724,000 after buying an additional 4,370,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after buying an additional 690,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,492,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,850,000 after purchasing an additional 743,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 159,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,207,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

